Wall Street Rises Amid Key Inflation Report and AI Company Gains

Wall Street futures rose slightly before an important inflation report expected to influence Federal Reserve policy. The increase was supported by positive earnings from artificial intelligence infrastructure companies. Meanwhile, the Middle East conflict affected energy prices, impacting rate hike forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 16:44 IST
Wall Street Rises Amid Key Inflation Report and AI Company Gains
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  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street futures experienced slight gains on Wednesday ahead of a pivotal inflation report that could sway the course of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. This optimism was compounded by strong earnings from several AI infrastructure firms, offering a buoy to the markets.

The July consumer prices data, slated for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, is anticipated to reveal a modest rise in prices after a decline in June. Economist predictions, gathered by Reuters, suggest a 0.1% rebound for July, following a 0.4% drop previously. Yearly, a 3.4% increase is projected, slightly below June’s 3.5% climb.

Inflation figures are under intense scrutiny as the ongoing Middle East conflict elevates energy prices, influencing rate hike probabilities. Current market data shows an even split in expectations for a potential 25-basis-point hike or a pause in September. Meanwhile, prominent performances from AI companies such as CoreWeave and Super Micro Computer underscore a thriving AI demand landscape.

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