Wall Street Rises Amid Key Inflation Report and AI Company Gains

Wall Street futures experienced slight gains on Wednesday ahead of a pivotal inflation report that could sway the course of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. This optimism was compounded by strong earnings from several AI infrastructure firms, offering a buoy to the markets.

The July consumer prices data, slated for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, is anticipated to reveal a modest rise in prices after a decline in June. Economist predictions, gathered by Reuters, suggest a 0.1% rebound for July, following a 0.4% drop previously. Yearly, a 3.4% increase is projected, slightly below June’s 3.5% climb.

Inflation figures are under intense scrutiny as the ongoing Middle East conflict elevates energy prices, influencing rate hike probabilities. Current market data shows an even split in expectations for a potential 25-basis-point hike or a pause in September. Meanwhile, prominent performances from AI companies such as CoreWeave and Super Micro Computer underscore a thriving AI demand landscape.