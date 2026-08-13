Australia's $2.5 Billion Boost: Securing the Future of Tomago Aluminium Smelter
Australia has pledged A$2.5 billion to support the Tomago aluminium smelter. This funding aims to transition the smelter to renewable energy by 2028, preserving a significant manufacturing asset. A new power deal seeks competitive, renewable electricity for the facility, reducing its carbon emissions significantly.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia has announced a significant financial commitment to sustain the Tomago aluminium smelter, the country's largest power consumer. The government will provide A$2.5 billion to the smelter, ensuring its operations extend beyond 2028 while facilitating a transition to renewable energy sources.
This initiative, jointly funded by the federal and New South Wales state governments, is set to back 3 gigawatts of new power generation. A new power purchase agreement, integral to the deal, promises "reliable, internationally competitive" electricity derived entirely from renewable sources by 2033. The agreement is expected to reduce the plant's overall carbon emissions by 25%.
Facing potential closure due to unviable power supply issues, the Tomago facility will invest at least A$1.1 billion under the agreement, including A$100 million directed towards further decarbonization efforts. The smelter's power requirements may be fulfilled by government-owned Snowy Hydro come 2028, as it moves to secure long-term energy supply for its workforce of over 1,000 employees.
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