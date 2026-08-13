Australia's Media Revolution: Tech Giants and News Outlets Strike New Deals
Australia has updated its media licensing laws, requiring tech firms to further engage with domestic news outlets. The changes will ensure better distribution of advertising revenues, particularly benefiting smaller media organizations and the Australian Associated Press. The law targets platforms like Google, Meta, TikTok, and LinkedIn.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia is reshaping its media landscape by increasing the number of deals that large technology firms must strike with local news outlets. This change, part of a broader revamp of media licensing laws, aims to funnel advertising revenue to more diverse domestic outlets.
The legislation stipulates that digital platforms must now finalize agreements with at least eight media companies. Originally set at six, this number rose following negotiations between the government and opposition. Moreover, the reform commits 5% of funds from this scheme to the Australian Associated Press, a nonprofit news service.
As part of this initiative, a cap is reinstated to limit any single deal to 25% of a platform's levy liability, a measure based on 2.5% of a company's Australian advertising revenue. These legislative changes continue Australia's efforts to ensure tech giants like Google and Meta compensate news organizations for content driving their platforms' user engagement.
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