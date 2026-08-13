Britain's economy displayed unexpected resilience in June, exhibiting a growth rate of 0.3%. This marks the nation as the leading performer among the Group of Seven economies in the first half of 2026.

The boost was fueled by a variety of factors, including a temporary ease in energy prices tied to the Iran war and increased consumer activity due to the men's World Cup and favorable weather conditions. The Office for National Statistics pointed out that the economy was bolstered by a 0.4% rise in services.

Despite these positive figures, economists warn of a likely slowdown, forecasting zero growth for the subsequent quarter. Political shifts and potential tax hikes in the finance minister's pending budget are factors to watch. The economic resilience might face challenges, but Britain remains on a path of notable recovery.