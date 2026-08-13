China Stocks See Mixed Results Amid CPO Shares Fluctuations

Chinese stock markets closed lower on Thursday as initial gains in co-packaged optics shares fizzled out, unable to counterbalance declines in the metal sector. The CSI300 Index dropped 0.6%, Shanghai's Composite Index fell by 0.5%, and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong decreased by 0.2%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 13:50 IST
China Stocks See Mixed Results Amid CPO Shares Fluctuations
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On Thursday, Chinese stock markets witnessed a decline after co-packaged optics (CPO) shares lost their early gains, failing to mitigate losses observed in the metal stocks.

The CSI300 Index, representing blue-chip companies, concluded the session with a drop of 0.6%, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended 0.5% down.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index also saw a decrease, closing 0.2% lower, reflecting a wider trend of sluggish market performance.

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