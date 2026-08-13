China Stocks See Mixed Results Amid CPO Shares Fluctuations

On Thursday, Chinese stock markets witnessed a decline after co-packaged optics (CPO) shares lost their early gains, failing to mitigate losses observed in the metal stocks.

The CSI300 Index, representing blue-chip companies, concluded the session with a drop of 0.6%, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended 0.5% down.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index also saw a decrease, closing 0.2% lower, reflecting a wider trend of sluggish market performance.