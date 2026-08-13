Fungal Outbreak Forces LaLiga Match Postponement

Celta Vigo's season-opening LaLiga match against Osasuna has been postponed due to a fungal outbreak affecting the pitch at Estadio de Balaidos, the Spanish club announced on Thursday.

The match, originally set for Sunday, was postponed by mutual agreement with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after a technical inspection by LaLiga found significant damage to the playing surface. Poor weather conditions compounded the issue, making the pitch unplayable.

LaLiga, in coordination with both clubs and the RFEF, determined the stadium's turf was unsuitable for football, rescheduling the fixture for August 27 to allow for remediation efforts.