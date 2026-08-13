Fungal Outbreak Forces LaLiga Match Postponement

Celta Vigo's LaLiga season opener against Osasuna has been postponed due to a fungal outbreak at Estadio de Balaidos. The match, initially scheduled for Sunday, was rescheduled for August 27 after a technical inspection deemed the pitch unfit following adverse weather and turf damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 20:22 IST
Fungal Outbreak Forces LaLiga Match Postponement
  • Country:
  • Spain

Celta Vigo's season-opening LaLiga match against Osasuna has been postponed due to a fungal outbreak affecting the pitch at Estadio de Balaidos, the Spanish club announced on Thursday.

The match, originally set for Sunday, was postponed by mutual agreement with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after a technical inspection by LaLiga found significant damage to the playing surface. Poor weather conditions compounded the issue, making the pitch unplayable.

LaLiga, in coordination with both clubs and the RFEF, determined the stadium's turf was unsuitable for football, rescheduling the fixture for August 27 to allow for remediation efforts.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Resumes Avocado Inspections in Michoacan Amid Improved Security

U.S. Resumes Avocado Inspections in Michoacan Amid Improved Security

United States
2
U.S. Navy's Strategic Blockade on Iranian Ports: A Persistent Power Play

U.S. Navy's Strategic Blockade on Iranian Ports: A Persistent Power Play

United States
3
Mali President Pardons French National Amid Tensions with France

Mali President Pardons French National Amid Tensions with France

Mali
4
Explosive Incident Rocks Italian Munitions Factory

Explosive Incident Rocks Italian Munitions Factory

Italy

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Thailand’s $20 Billion Urban Bet: Can Secondary Cities Challenge Bangkok’s Economic Dominance?

Pacific Nutrition Crisis Threatens Growth as ADB Calls for Smarter Social Protection Systems

From AI to Cybersecurity, ASEAN Fintech Faces a Growing Skills Gap That Could Hold Back Growth

Trade, Tariffs and Clean Energy: The New Equation for ASEAN Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026