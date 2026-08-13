Fungal Turf Troubles: LaLiga Showdown Postponed

Celta Vigo's LaLiga match against Osasuna was postponed due to a fungal outbreak on the Estadio de Balaidos pitch. The decision came after a LaLiga inspection found the playing surface compromised by fungus and adverse weather. The match will now be played on August 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 20:15 IST
Fungal Turf Troubles: LaLiga Showdown Postponed
  • Country:
  • Spain

The highly anticipated LaLiga season opener between Celta Vigo and Osasuna has been put on hold. A fungal outbreak at the Estadio de Balaidos made the pitch unsuitable for play, leading to the postponement announced on Thursday.

A thorough inspection by LaLiga, aided by both clubs and the Spanish Football Federation, revealed significant damage to the playing surface. Compounded by unfavorable weather conditions, it was deemed unsafe for the game initially scheduled for Sunday.

The teams will now face off on August 27, following the coordination and agreement of all parties involved in resolving the issue.

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