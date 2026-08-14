Mount Etna's Ash Cloud Grounds Flights: Sicily's Aviation Woes Intensify

Flights at Catania Airport in Sicily remain halted until early Saturday as Mount Etna continues to spew volcanic ash, resulting in hundreds of flight cancellations or reroutes.

The disruptions, occurring at the height of Sicily's holiday season, have stranded numerous passengers and placed additional pressure on the island's other airports.

The prolonged suspension, deemed the most significant in two decades, prompts discussions on airport infrastructure planning in response to Etna's frequent eruptions.