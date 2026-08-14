Zambia's Vote Count Resumes Amidst Challenges

The Electoral Commission of Zambia announced the resumption of vote counting on Friday, following a suspension prompted by reports of violence towards officials and ballot theft.

Speaking at a press conference, Commission Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis emphasized that the suspension was lifted immediately, although there were no comments on how the ballot theft might impact the results.

As President Hakainde Hichilema seeks a second term, opposition leader Brian Mundubile claims victory without evidence as the nation awaits the official announcement scheduled for Monday.