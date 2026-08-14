Zambia's Vote Count Resumes Amidst Challenges
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has restarted the vote count after a temporary halt due to reports of violence and ballot theft in the presidential and parliamentary elections. President Hakainde Hichilema seeks a second term against opposition leader Brian Mundubile. Results are anticipated on Monday.
- Country:
- Zambia
The Electoral Commission of Zambia announced the resumption of vote counting on Friday, following a suspension prompted by reports of violence towards officials and ballot theft.
Speaking at a press conference, Commission Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis emphasized that the suspension was lifted immediately, although there were no comments on how the ballot theft might impact the results.
As President Hakainde Hichilema seeks a second term, opposition leader Brian Mundubile claims victory without evidence as the nation awaits the official announcement scheduled for Monday.