Haftar's Intervention: U.S. Missionary Freed from Islamic State Captivity

An American missionary held captive in West Africa has been released, reportedly with the aid of forces led by Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar, according to multiple sources.

Military sources claim that a raid was conducted by Haftar's forces in Mali, while other reports suggest a ransom may have facilitated the release.

This event marks a significant diplomatic maneuver by Haftar, who has emerged as a key figure in regional security and U.S. relations.