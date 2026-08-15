Haftar's Intervention: U.S. Missionary Freed from Islamic State Captivity

An American missionary, Kevin Rideout, was freed from captivity in West Africa by forces under Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar. While some sources indicate a ransom was paid, the Libyan National Army claims a military operation was conducted. The U.S. has prioritized Rideout's recovery in the volatile Sahel region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 04:10 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 04:10 IST
Haftar's Intervention: U.S. Missionary Freed from Islamic State Captivity
  • Country:
  • Libya

An American missionary held captive in West Africa has been released, reportedly with the aid of forces led by Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar, according to multiple sources.

Military sources claim that a raid was conducted by Haftar's forces in Mali, while other reports suggest a ransom may have facilitated the release.

This event marks a significant diplomatic maneuver by Haftar, who has emerged as a key figure in regional security and U.S. relations.

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