Tragedy Strikes: Polish Bus Overturns in Hungary

A tragic accident claimed the lives of a dozen passengers and injured 10 when a Polish bus overturned on a Hungarian motorway, according to a Facebook post by Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar.

The incident happened early on Sunday near Mezokeresztes, as the bus, carrying 57 passengers and two drivers, was en route to Nyiregyhaza. Preliminary investigations by the police suggest the driver likely fell asleep.

The bus veered off the M3 motorway, plunging into a ditch. Police have detained the bus driver while the injured victims have been transported to a hospital for medical attention.