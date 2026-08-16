Tragedy Strikes: Polish Bus Overturns in Hungary

A fatal accident occurred on a motorway in eastern Hungary involving a Polish bus, claiming 12 lives and injuring 10 others. The incident took place near Mezokeresztes when the bus veered off the road into a ditch. Reports suggest the driver may have fallen asleep.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 11:52 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Polish Bus Overturns in Hungary
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  • Hungary

A tragic accident claimed the lives of a dozen passengers and injured 10 when a Polish bus overturned on a Hungarian motorway, according to a Facebook post by Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar.

The incident happened early on Sunday near Mezokeresztes, as the bus, carrying 57 passengers and two drivers, was en route to Nyiregyhaza. Preliminary investigations by the police suggest the driver likely fell asleep.

The bus veered off the M3 motorway, plunging into a ditch. Police have detained the bus driver while the injured victims have been transported to a hospital for medical attention.

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