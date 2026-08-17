Revamping India's Telecom Sector: A Road to USD 50 Billion Export Hub

India's telecom sector is poised for growth, but heavy import reliance necessitates policy interventions to reinforce domestic production. A NITI Aayog report highlights this opportunity to double the sector's GDP contribution and boost exports significantly, targeting a USD 50 billion export hub status by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:31 IST
Revamping India's Telecom Sector: A Road to USD 50 Billion Export Hub
Official logo of NITI Aayog (Photo/@NitiAayog). Image Credit: ANI

India's telecom and network equipment industry stands at a significant crossroads. Despite its strong growth potential, the sector faces a daunting challenge owing to significant import reliance, particularly on China. The NITI Aayog report highlights the urgent need for robust policy measures to enhance domestic manufacturing and export capabilities.

The telecom sector's export performance remains negligible, with domestic exports forming only 0.2-0.3 per cent of total exports, contrasted by USD 4-5 billion in imports annually. Critical telecom components like 4G/5G antennas are primarily sourced from China, underscoring the imbalance in trade.

India has introduced initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive scheme, aiming to bolster the sector. The NITI Aayog report suggests that with continued policy support, India could become a USD 50 billion export hub by 2035, addressing current vulnerabilities and driving the sector's GDP contribution to meaningful heights.

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