SERFL's Strategic Leap: From Retail Fixtures to Home Living with EVOLV

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Limited (SERFL), a pivotal player in retail fixtures and automation solutions, has announced its strategic expansion into the home furnishings sector through its innovative platform, EVOLV. This move marks a significant milestone as the company secures its first commercial orders for the modular home-living solutions platform.

EVOLV is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern Indian homes, offering modularity and adaptability across various home-living applications, including wardrobes and TV units. This platform leverages SERFL’s expertise in retail engineering and design precision, aiming to capture a share in the $802.5 billion global home furnishings market, which is projected to grow substantially by 2030.

The expansion comes as SERFL prepares for additional manufacturing capacity with its Ambernath facility, set to be completed by December 2026. This will enable the company to support increased order volumes and expand their presence in both the home furnishings and global retail automation markets, alongside its existing retail infrastructure business.