China's Economic Slowdown: Key Indicators and Future Projections

In July, China's economy experienced a noteworthy deceleration, with key economic indicators painting a challenging picture. Retail sales growth eased to 0.6% year-on-year, down from 1% in June, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.2%, slipping below the neutral 50 mark.

Investment patterns reflected mixed signals, as high-tech sectors saw a 5% growth year-on-year, fueled by significant advances in information services, aerospace vehicle, and equipment manufacturing. However, overall fixed asset investment dropped by 6.7%, excluding rural households. Especially concerning was the sharp 19.2% decline in real estate investments.

The urban unemployment rate rose to 5.2%, affecting consumer spending capabilities. Industrial output increased by 4.5% but showed a deceleration from June’s 5.3%. Despite these headwinds, sectors like electricity, water, and gas supply grew by 5.4%, indicating resilience in specific areas of the economy.