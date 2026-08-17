China's Economic Slowdown: Key Indicators and Future Projections

China's economy witnessed a slowdown in July, with reduced retail sales and a dip in the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index. Unemployment rose, affecting consumer expenditure. High-tech investment grew, but real estate and infrastructure investments saw declines. The industrial output also faced a deceleration compared to earlier months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 14:09 IST
China's Economic Slowdown: Key Indicators and Future Projections
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In July, China's economy experienced a noteworthy deceleration, with key economic indicators painting a challenging picture. Retail sales growth eased to 0.6% year-on-year, down from 1% in June, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.2%, slipping below the neutral 50 mark.

Investment patterns reflected mixed signals, as high-tech sectors saw a 5% growth year-on-year, fueled by significant advances in information services, aerospace vehicle, and equipment manufacturing. However, overall fixed asset investment dropped by 6.7%, excluding rural households. Especially concerning was the sharp 19.2% decline in real estate investments.

The urban unemployment rate rose to 5.2%, affecting consumer spending capabilities. Industrial output increased by 4.5% but showed a deceleration from June’s 5.3%. Despite these headwinds, sectors like electricity, water, and gas supply grew by 5.4%, indicating resilience in specific areas of the economy.

TRENDING

1
Ellyse Perry Anticipates ICC Women's Champions Trophy: A New Era for Women's Cricket

Ellyse Perry Anticipates ICC Women's Champions Trophy: A New Era for Women's...

Global
2
Vande Mataram Row: Delhi CM Demands Apology from Congress

Vande Mataram Row: Delhi CM Demands Apology from Congress

India
3
CBI Charges Influential Duo in Twisha Sharma Death Case

CBI Charges Influential Duo in Twisha Sharma Death Case

India
4
China's Economic Slowdown: Key Indicators and Future Projections

China's Economic Slowdown: Key Indicators and Future Projections

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

OECD Urges Smarter Tree-Farming Policies to Boost Climate Resilience and Rural Growth

Korea’s Fiscal Crossroads: IMF Study Weighs Debt Stability Against Short-Term Growth Risks

Can Climate-Smart Agriculture Secure Uzbekistan’s Farms Against a Growing Water Crisis?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026