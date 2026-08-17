On Monday, President Xi Jinping led Chinese officials in the Great Hall of the People to honor Jiang Zemin's 100th birth anniversary. Jiang guided China through a transformative period of economic expansion following the Tiananmen Square crackdown, steering away from naysayers toward global economic prominence.

The event symbolized a closing chapter in China's fast-paced economic reforms under Jiang and Premier Zhu Rongji, emphasizing entrepreneurship and wealth creation. In contrast, Xi's strategy remains focused on central control, technological autonomy, and strategic industries.

Ahead of the commemoration, state media chronicled Jiang's achievements, sparking admiration among certain netizens who've coined him 'the Elder.' The discussion also touched on China's censorship and the legacy of optimism during Jiang's tenure, highlighted by the central bank's forthcoming commemorative coin release.