Oman's Battle Against Oil Spill in Marine Sanctuary

An oil spill from a grounded tanker is causing environmental concerns off Oman's coast. The vessel, carrying Russian crude, poses a threat to a protected marine reserve while weather and operational challenges hinder salvage operations.

Difficulties due to monsoon conditions and the shallow, rocky nature of the site complicate efforts to contain the incident. The spill, which resulted from an unexplained attack on the tanker Caroline Bezengi, has affected the region since June.

Carrying 800,000 barrels of oil, the sanctioned vessel lacks Western insurance and navigates under flags of various nations. Oman's authorities, aided by risk-management company Ambrey, endeavor to mitigate the environmental impact.