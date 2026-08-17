Tech Stocks Surge on Optimistic AI Revenue Forecast Amid Inflation Concerns

Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures rose as Anthropic's positive revenue forecast uplifts technology stocks, alongside reduced worries about U.S. Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes. While tensions in the Middle East persist, key tech companies like Amazon and Alphabet see gains, and chipmakers recover amid upbeat forecasts from companies such as Nvidia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 17:22 IST
Tech Stocks Surge on Optimistic AI Revenue Forecast Amid Inflation Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures witnessed gains as technology stocks received a boost from the AI leader Anthropic's promising revenue forecast. Investors are weighing fewer potential interest-rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve against geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Anthropic, known for its advancements in AI, aims for an IPO, projecting a hefty revenue of $190 billion to $200 billion by 2028, reported by Reuters via anonymous sources. This news buoyed several megacap and growth stocks including Amazon and Alphabet, which rose by 1.2% and 0.6%, respectively, in premarket trading.

Chip stocks also regained ground, fueled by robust earnings and future demand signals, with Micron Technology and Broadcom shares appreciating. Despite previous concerns about AI investments, heightened investor confidence is driving the Nasdaq back to peak levels. Meanwhile, attention turns to Nvidia's upcoming results as a gauge of tech sector sustainability.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare as Houthis Attack Saudi Vessels in Red Sea

Tensions Flare as Houthis Attack Saudi Vessels in Red Sea

Global
2
Sonal Dinusha's Century: A Lone Bright Spot in Sri Lanka's Struggle Against India

Sonal Dinusha's Century: A Lone Bright Spot in Sri Lanka's Struggle Against ...

Global
3
France Boosts Wildfire Recovery Funds

France Boosts Wildfire Recovery Funds

Global
4
Tech Stocks Surge on Optimistic AI Revenue Forecast Amid Inflation Concerns

Tech Stocks Surge on Optimistic AI Revenue Forecast Amid Inflation Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next AI Race Is About Efficiency, Not Just Productivity

Why Incremental Innovation Could Be Africa’s Most Powerful Job Creator

How Instant Payments Put Wage Inequality on the Back Foot

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026