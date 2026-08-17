Tech Stocks Surge on Optimistic AI Revenue Forecast Amid Inflation Concerns
Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures rose as Anthropic's positive revenue forecast uplifts technology stocks, alongside reduced worries about U.S. Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes. While tensions in the Middle East persist, key tech companies like Amazon and Alphabet see gains, and chipmakers recover amid upbeat forecasts from companies such as Nvidia.
On Monday, Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures witnessed gains as technology stocks received a boost from the AI leader Anthropic's promising revenue forecast. Investors are weighing fewer potential interest-rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve against geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Anthropic, known for its advancements in AI, aims for an IPO, projecting a hefty revenue of $190 billion to $200 billion by 2028, reported by Reuters via anonymous sources. This news buoyed several megacap and growth stocks including Amazon and Alphabet, which rose by 1.2% and 0.6%, respectively, in premarket trading.
Chip stocks also regained ground, fueled by robust earnings and future demand signals, with Micron Technology and Broadcom shares appreciating. Despite previous concerns about AI investments, heightened investor confidence is driving the Nasdaq back to peak levels. Meanwhile, attention turns to Nvidia's upcoming results as a gauge of tech sector sustainability.
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