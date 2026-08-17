Afriex Expands Cross-Border Payments Network with GIB Partnership

Cross-border payments infrastructure company Afriex has entered a sponsor and settlement banking partnership with Global Innovations Bank (GIB), strengthening the financial network behind a platform that processes more than $600 million in annual payment volume and supports businesses moving money across more than 35 countries.

Effective from the second quarter of 2026, the partnership gives Afriex additional settlement and regulatory support for its B2B PaymentsAPI, along with access to Global USD Accounts. The arrangement comes as Afriex expands beyond its roots in consumer remittances and builds infrastructure for fintechs, banks, payroll providers, ecommerce businesses, remittance companies and other financial institutions that need to send and receive money internationally.

Afriex Builds Banking Infrastructure Behind Its Payments API

Afriex's platform combines licensed local payment rails with international banking connections, allowing companies to develop cross-border payment services without having to establish their own infrastructure in every market they enter. This model can reduce some of the operational complexity involved in launching international payouts, particularly across emerging markets where banking systems, regulations and payment methods can vary considerably between countries.

Global Innovations Bank will provide sponsor and settlement banking services that support faster settlement across eligible corridors, broader banking and regulatory coverage and greater operational resilience as Afriex handles growing transaction volumes.

Customers building on Afriex's infrastructure will also gain access to Global USD Accounts, expanding the financial tools available to companies managing international transactions.

Banking Partnerships Support Expansion Across Emerging Markets

Afriex has been developing a network of banking relationships that combines domestic market access with international settlement capabilities. Its partners include Choice Bank in Kenya and United Bank for Africa in Nigeria, while its broader banking footprint now extends across the United States, Nigeria, Kenya and other markets.

Founder and CEO Tope Alabi said building global payment infrastructure involves more than opening additional payment corridors, with reliable banking relationships playing a central role in making transactions faster and helping customers scale their operations.

The company sees GIB's experience with cross-border transactions as particularly relevant to its expansion strategy. Strong settlement relationships can become increasingly important as payment volumes rise because fintech platforms need dependable access to banking services while meeting regulatory and compliance requirements across multiple jurisdictions.

Treasury and FX Services Could Be Next

The partnership is expected to develop beyond its initial settlement and account capabilities, with Afriex planning additional treasury, foreign exchange and global account services over the coming year. These products could give businesses using the platform more tools for managing funds across currencies and international markets from within the same payments infrastructure.

Global Innovations Bank Chief Product Officer Alex Goody pointed to Afriex's compliance programme, technical infrastructure and emerging-market focus as key reasons for the partnership, saying GIB's own experience dealing with cross-border money movement gives it an understanding of the operational challenges Afriex is addressing.

Afriex's shift from a consumer-focused remittance business into a B2B infrastructure provider reflects a wider change in cross-border fintech, where companies are increasingly building the underlying technology and banking connections that other financial businesses can use. With more than $600 million flowing through its platform annually, the company is now focusing on strengthening that foundation as it seeks to become an infrastructure layer for businesses developing international payment products.