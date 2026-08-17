Canada-U.S. Trade Clash: New Tariffs Loom Large Over Negotiations

Canada is bracing for a new wave of 50% U.S. tariffs that could shake local industries and complicate ongoing trade negotiations. Businesses warn of potential job losses, particularly in struggling sectors, as these duties come into effect under a Depression-era U.S. law.

The unprecedented tariffs, invoked by President Donald Trump under the Tariff Act of 1930, target Canadian imports like wine, furniture, and dairy products, threatening $20 billion worth of trade. The move comes despite the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which previously offered protection against such tariffs.

As negotiations intensify, Canadian officials are working closely with their U.S. partners. However, reaching a resolution remains challenging, with critical issues like Canada's dairy system still under scrutiny. Small and medium-sized enterprises fear significant impacts, underlining the need for a swift, comprehensive trade resolution.