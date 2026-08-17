Tech Surge Lifts China and Hong Kong Stocks

On Monday, China and Hong Kong stock markets saw a notable surge, primarily propelled by gains in technology and chipmaker stocks. The rally came after these sectors reported robust earnings, fueling investor optimism.

In contrast, stocks in the consumption and liquor sectors displayed a downward trend. This weakening occurred as investors awaited key data releases expected to provide insights into economic performance.

The contrasting movement highlights the current market dynamics, balancing between soaring tech stock performances and cautious sentiment in consumer-focused sectors.