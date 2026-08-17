Students Applaud Jharkhand Leader’s Action on Exam Irregularities

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato expressed gratitude towards the Jharkhand government and Chief Minister Hemant Soren for heeding the demands of the student community. He underscored that the ongoing investigation is crucial in identifying those responsible for examination irregularities.

The commendation comes after the Chief Minister announced the termination of all dealings with TSR Data Processing Private Limited, including all examinations and results facilitated by the organization. The state government has also annulled the JSSC-CGL examinations, indicating a significant crackdown on malpractices.

In a statement to ANI, Mahato noted, “We extend heartfelt thanks to students, parents, media, and the administration for their support. The investigation is comprehensive, targeting corrupt elements and ensuring justice. However, we continue to demand a foolproof system that prevents future paper leaks and irregularities, urging the government for assurances in this regard.”

Mahato reiterated the students’ commitment to continue supporting the investigation and reformative efforts needed to eradicate the roots of corruption within the examination framework. He emphasized their resolve in maintaining the momentum until concrete systemic changes are implemented, anticipated further updates following strategic discussions.

As student protests in Ranchi against the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) lag into their 24th day, the demand for examination system reforms and accountability over alleged malpractices remain strong.