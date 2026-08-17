India's U15 Football Team Begins Journey to FIFA World Cup 2026

India's U15 men's national football team camp has kicked off in Bengaluru under coach Bibiano Fernandes, marking the start of their preparation for the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup 2026. The camp is the result of extensive scouting and talent identification by the AIFF, aiming to build a strong squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 22:37 IST
India's U15 Football Team Begins Journey to FIFA World Cup 2026
India U-15 men's head coach Bibiano Fernandes (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI

The India U15 men's national football squad has commenced its training camp for the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup 2026. Led by head coach Bibiano Fernandes, the camp is underway at the Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru, focusing on readying the team for the esteemed international event.

Bibiano Fernandes, who has a rich history with India's youth teams, steps into this role after his appointment was approved by the AIFF Executive Committee. Fernandes is recognized for driving India to the AFC U17 Asian Cup four times and securing multiple SAFF titles, bringing valuable experience to the squad.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) executed a nationwide scouting initiative, evaluating over 12,000 young talents, to form a diverse and skilled team. This expansive search spanned national and district competitions, aimed at giving every young talent a chance, with the best invited to central trials for final selection.

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