U.S. Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Israeli Resistance

Jared Kushner, the U.S. Special Envoy and son-in-law of then-President Donald Trump, pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to advance a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza. The meeting, which exceeded four hours, aimed to revive a stalled peace plan hampered by disagreements over Hamas' disarmament.

Netanyahu, however, maintained a firm stance against withdrawing Israeli forces from Gaza until Hamas disarms completely. With Israeli elections looming, he reiterated that making concessions could jeopardize crucial right-wing voter support, according to an inside source. Kushner's meeting came closely after Netanyahu dismissed a 15-point ceasefire plan earlier that month.

Contentious discussions continued as Netanyahu insisted on a Hamas disarmament before any Israeli military withdrawal. Meanwhile, Hamas demanded concurrent disarmament and phased Israeli withdrawal. The establishment of two working groups was agreed upon to focus on Gaza's demilitarization and ongoing sanitation issues, signaling a tentative step toward resolution.