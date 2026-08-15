Global Markets React to U.S.-Iran Tensions and Economic Signals

U.S. and European markets saw a downturn on Friday as geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran intensified. Oil prices soared over a dollar per barrel, while market participants reevaluated the likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike, following weak retail sales data.

Concerns loomed large over the failing diplomatic talks aimed at resolving the Iran conflict, which threatened to drive oil and gas prices to significant weekly increases. Amidst these developments, American consumer sentiment declined, with rising living costs linked to Middle Eastern tensions.

The U.S. dollar weakened on unexpected low retail sales figures, boosting gold prices. Meanwhile, equity markets across the globe reacted variably, with major indexes like the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones recording declines. Analysts identified geopolitical risk as a continuing impediment to market growth.