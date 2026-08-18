Incident in the Strait of Hormuz: A Vessel Under Fire

A vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unknown projectile, leading to damage in the engine room and resulting in a crew casualty. The remaining crew members received swift assistance from the Omani Coast Guard, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Tuesday.

Authorities have confirmed the absence of any environmental impact, but the incident is currently under investigation. The event underscores ongoing challenges in the region as shipping activities across the strategic chokepoint continue to face significant disruptions.

Once bustling with over 130 daily vessel crossings, traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has plummeted to single digits amid heightened tensions and conflict, significantly affecting maritime commerce.