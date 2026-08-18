India-US Trade Agreement: A New Era of Economic Cooperation

In a promising development, trade discussions between India and the United States are inching closer to a historic agreement, according to Anup Acharya, National President of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC). Speaking exclusively to ANI, Acharya noted the constructive stance adopted by both nations from the outset.

Acharya emphasized the comprehensive nature of the agreement, highlighting the intricate negotiations required to reach this stage. He referred to US Ambassador Sergio Gor's statement, confirming that 99 percent of the deal is finalized. Progress in talks is attributed to collaborative efforts by key figures like Ambassador Gor and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

The anticipated agreement aims to bolster trade and business interactions between India and the US, capitalizing on the existing bilateral relationship. Meanwhile, Ambassador Gor delivered a keynote address at the IACC National Convention 2026, underlining the importance of predictable taxation, regulatory stability, and intellectual property protections to enhance economic ties.