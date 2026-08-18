Saudi Aramco: Navigating Challenges to Sustain Oil Exports

Saudi Aramco resumes oil loading inside the Strait of Hormuz with tankers poised to load spot heavy crude cargoes. Following a halt due to tanker attacks linked to U.S.-Iran tensions, exports could alleviate supply constraints. However, Yemen's blockade impacts Red Sea routes, leading to costly diversions for Asian markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 15:45 IST
Saudi Aramco: Navigating Challenges to Sustain Oil Exports
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Last week marked Saudi Aramco's strategic resumption of oil loading operations inside the Strait of Hormuz, following a temporary suspension due to tanker attacks amid U.S.-Iran tensions. The energy powerhouse aims to alleviate supply tightness by offering spot heavy crude cargoes to Asian refiners, using ship-to-ship transfers off Fujairah in the UAE.

Between August 12 and 16, three VLCCs—Malaysia Prosperity, Algeria Prosperity, and Singapore Prosperity—loaded substantial crude volumes from Saudi terminals. Shipping data revealed a three-week gap in operations, though details on cargo grades remain undisclosed. Industry sources speculate more VLCCs might load Saudi oil this month.

Despite operational progress, Saudi Aramco faces export challenges due to a Yemeni Houthi blockade in the Red Sea. With diversified routes, including from Egypt's Sidi Kerir, the shift incurs additional costs. Asian markets, such as China, express dissatisfaction with these developments, reflected in reduced purchase volumes from non-traditional ports.

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