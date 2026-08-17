South Korea and US Face Investment Hurdles Amid Trade Tensions

South Korea and the United States are currently addressing unresolved factors within a $200 billion investment initiative, launched during bilateral tariff talks, as highlighted by South Korean Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan. During his Sunday arrival in Dallas, Texas, Kim underscored Seoul's ongoing navigation of tariff demands from Washington alongside pending trade disputes, cited Yonhap news agency.

The trade agreement, enacted last year, saw South Korea pledge $350 billion in US investments, effectively reducing the US tariff on South Korean products from 25 percent to 15 percent. Out of the $350 billion, $150 billion is earmarked for collaborative shipbuilding industry efforts, while unresolved specifics remain for executing the $200 billion investment.

Kim, referencing the timeline, noted that while the announcement of projects was tentatively set for late August or early September, intricate issues are surfacing at the working level as they near the final stages. Despite this, Kim emphasized resolving these issues to meet the end-of-August target. This visit follows the recent dismissal of South Korea's chief trade negotiator, Yeo Han-koo, amid growing US trade pressures.

In parallel, the US government is poised to reveal its investigation findings into alleged overproduction under Section 301 of the Trade Act. Last month, Washington unveiled an additional tariff tier on 60 trading partners, including South Korea, Japan, and Switzerland, subjected to a new 12.5 percent tariff following a forced labor probe under the same legislation.

The ongoing inquiry further extends to scrutinize 16 economies, including South Korea, surrounding alleged excess industrial capacity, enhancing the tension within existing trade dynamics. (ANI)