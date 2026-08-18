Himachal's School Rebuilding Journey: From Disaster to Hope

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed students at the Government Senior Secondary School in Deori via virtual interaction, revealing that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would inaugurate the newly constructed school building post her weather-delayed visit. The school was reconstructed after a natural disaster had previously damaged it.

The Chief Minister highlighted Priyanka Gandhi’s prior commitments to the students during her September 12 visit to the disaster-affected Mandi district. Sukhu announced that, despite the adverse weather delaying the formal inauguration, classes would soon commence in the new building, built at a cost of Rs 4.30 crore.

Broaching broader political issues, Sukhu criticized the opposition's stance on assembly session durations, emphasizing a commitment to addressing substantive matters. He highlighted ongoing recruitment, strict anti-corruption measures, and the urgency of federal disaster assistance, urging bipartisan advocacy for Himachal's rights.