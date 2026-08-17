SWITCH Mobility Accelerates Zero-Emission Future for India

SWITCH Mobility, a global leader in electric buses and light commercial vehicles, has rededicated its efforts to decrease carbon emissions and promote zero-emission mobility throughout India. This initiative aligns with India's ambitious Viksit Bharat @2047 and Net-Zero by 2070 targets, marking a significant step in the nation's sustainable journey.

According to Mr. Ganesh Mani, CEO of SWITCH Mobility, the company's deployment of 2,900+ electric buses and 2,200+ electric LCVs on Indian roads signifies a substantial contribution to the country's decarbonisation mission. Achieving over 150 million green kilometers and averting 1,50,000 tons of CO² emissions, SWITCH's role is pivotal in India's ecological progress.

With a sustainability strategy focusing on carbon neutrality, water positivity, and resource efficiency, SWITCH Mobility engages with international sustainability forums to lead environmental social governance (ESG) standards. Recognized as a frontrunner in clean mobility, SWITCH has received numerous accolades for its pioneering efforts and remains steadfast in supporting India's net-zero aspirations.