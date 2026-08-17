SWITCH Mobility Accelerates Zero-Emission Future for India

SWITCH Mobility, part of the Hinduja Group, reaffirms its commitment to reducing carbon footprints with electric buses and light commercial vehicles. As India celebrates 80 years of independence, SWITCH aligns with the nation's net-zero goals for 2047, contributing significantly towards sustainable mobility and environmental conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:34 IST
SWITCH Mobility Accelerates Zero-Emission Future for India
SWITCH Mobility Pledges to Accelerate its Shift to Zero-Emission Mobility on India's 80th Independence Day. Image Credit: ANI

SWITCH Mobility, a global leader in electric buses and light commercial vehicles, has rededicated its efforts to decrease carbon emissions and promote zero-emission mobility throughout India. This initiative aligns with India's ambitious Viksit Bharat @2047 and Net-Zero by 2070 targets, marking a significant step in the nation's sustainable journey.

According to Mr. Ganesh Mani, CEO of SWITCH Mobility, the company's deployment of 2,900+ electric buses and 2,200+ electric LCVs on Indian roads signifies a substantial contribution to the country's decarbonisation mission. Achieving over 150 million green kilometers and averting 1,50,000 tons of CO² emissions, SWITCH's role is pivotal in India's ecological progress.

With a sustainability strategy focusing on carbon neutrality, water positivity, and resource efficiency, SWITCH Mobility engages with international sustainability forums to lead environmental social governance (ESG) standards. Recognized as a frontrunner in clean mobility, SWITCH has received numerous accolades for its pioneering efforts and remains steadfast in supporting India's net-zero aspirations.

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