FTSE Russell Delays Indonesian Index Changes Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

FTSE Russell announced on Tuesday that it would postpone incorporating Indonesian stocks into its indexes and making most index classification changes until at least December. The decision reflects ongoing assessments of regulatory measures implemented by Indonesian authorities.

The index provider has been analyzing steps taken by Indonesia, including the requirement for disclosure of shareholder ownership above 1%, the release of a High Shareholding Concentration (HSC) list, and improvements in investor classification reporting.

These measures aim to boost transparency and confidence in the Indonesian market for global investors, a crucial consideration for FTSE Russell's decision-making on index inclusivity.