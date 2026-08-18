SEBI's Digital Leap: Easing NRI Investments in Indian Markets

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed a significant shift in its Know Your Client (KYC) process, targeting Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and other overseas investors. SEBI's latest proposal allows these groups to complete their KYC requirements digitally without needing to be physically present in India, a move applauded by Zerodha Founder and CEO Nithin Kamath.

In a recent social media exchange, Kamath described the proposal as a resolution to a persistent barrier for NRIs wanting to invest in Indian markets. SEBI's consultation paper, "Review of Know Your Client Process for Individual Persons Resident Outside India," suggests that individuals from FATF-compliant countries, including NRIs and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), can now digitally onboard from their country of residence.

This change could have a significant impact, Kamath noted, as NRIs are a crucial source of capital for India. With already more than 50,000 NRI investors on Zerodha, this proposal could enhance their participation even further. Kamath highlighted the practicality of digital onboarding, which could replace lengthy documentation and courier services, cutting the process from weeks to mere days.