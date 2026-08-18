Foreign Investors Waning Interest in U.S. Debt: A Financial Storm Ahead?

Recent data shows a significant decline in foreign private investors' interest in U.S. Treasury notes and bonds, with the lowest net buying recorded in June at $16.6 billion.

This slump coincides with net selling by central banks, which are diversifying holdings, looking more at gold and other currencies. Custody holdings of Treasuries are at their lowest in 14 years.

Analysts express concerns over factors like inflation doubts and a dubious U.S. fiscal outlook, as well as increased global bond yields tempting investors. Despite reduced demand for U.S. debt, foreign interest in U.S. equities is surging.