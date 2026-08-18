Tupac Murder Trial: Decades-Old Case Sparks Fresh Courtroom Drama

The long-awaited trial of Duane Keith Davis, accused of orchestrating the 1996 murder of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur, has commenced in Las Vegas. Prosecutors claim the drive-by shooting was an act of revenge for an assault on Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson. Davis, 63, faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon but has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution efforts do not claim Davis personally fired the fatal shots but argue he masterminded the attack, presenting evidence and testimonies to support their narrative. Defense attorney Michael Sanft challenges the government’s case, citing the age of the investigation and lack of compelling evidence directly linking Davis to the crime.

Witnesses, including former police officers and defense attorneys, have started testifying, sharing their accounts of events surrounding the night of Shakur’s shooting. The trial, which brings one of hip-hop's most notorious unsolved cases back into the public eye, is expected to last around a month, with the jury scheduled to reconvene Tuesday morning.