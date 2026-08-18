Senegal President Faye to Join MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Minister of Energy and Petroleum Dr. El Hadji Abdourahmane Diouf will officially participate in MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026, putting the country's growing role as an oil and gas producer at the centre of the regional energy gathering in Dakar.

The event will run from December 1-3 at the Centre International de Conférences Abdou Diouf in Dakar, bringing together political leaders, energy companies, investors and development partners from across West Africa and beyond. It will be held under the High Patronage of President Faye and in partnership with Senegal's Ministry of Energy and Petroleum.

This year's gathering comes at a defining period for Senegal's energy industry, as production from major offshore projects gives the country a larger place in regional oil and gas markets and raises new questions around investment, infrastructure, revenues and the economic opportunities created by domestic energy resources.

Senegal strengthens focus on expanding energy sector

Diouf took charge of the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum in June 2026 following the formation of Senegal's new government. The former Ministry of Energy, Petroleum and Mines was divided into separate portfolios, creating a more dedicated institutional structure for an energy sector that is expanding as large projects move into production.

Before taking up the energy and petroleum portfolio, Diouf served as Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation and as Minister of the Environment and Ecological Transition. His participation at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power will give investors and operators an opportunity to hear directly about Senegal's policy direction as the country manages its transition from an emerging exploration market to an active hydrocarbon producer.

President Faye's involvement also gives the conference a strong political profile, reflecting the government's interest in using energy development to support wider economic priorities while attracting the capital required for future projects.

Sangomar and GTA reshape Senegal's energy position

Senegal's production landscape has changed rapidly with the development of the Sangomar oil field. The project produced 17.9 million barrels during the first half of 2026, providing the country with a growing source of domestic hydrocarbon production and strengthening its position in the West African energy market.

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project, developed across the maritime border between Senegal and Mauritania, has added another dimension to the region's energy ambitions. The project is now operating at full capacity after shipping its first export cargo in early 2025.

These developments mean discussions at the December conference will take place against the backdrop of operating projects rather than plans based solely on future discoveries. Attention can increasingly turn towards sustaining production, attracting new investment, building supporting infrastructure and ensuring that energy development creates wider economic value.

Dakar event targets next wave of MSGBC investment

MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 will be organised around the theme "Powering Investment, Delivering Prosperity: Executing the Region's Energy Strategy," placing the focus on turning energy resources and policy plans into projects capable of generating economic returns.

The conference is expected to bring together heads of state, government ministers, investors, operators and development partners with interests across Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry. These countries make up a region where offshore exploration, natural gas development, power generation and infrastructure investment are creating new opportunities while requiring substantial financing and cross-border cooperation.

For Senegal, hosting the gathering provides a platform to present the progress of projects such as Sangomar and Greater Tortue Ahmeyim while setting out what comes next for its energy industry. With President Faye and Energy Minister Diouf confirmed to attend, the December meeting is positioned to connect the country's political leadership directly with investors considering the next phase of opportunities across the MSGBC basin.