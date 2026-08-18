High-Stakes Trade Talks: Canada Races to Avoid New 50% Tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney has been in direct communication with U.S. President Donald Trump as Canada endeavours to secure a trade deal and prevent new 50% tariffs from being imposed on Canadian imports by Wednesday midnight.

Officials cite that the existing U.S. auto tariffs remain a critical issue in the negotiations, which could jeopardize around $20 billion worth of imports. These tariffs would apply even if Canadian products meet preferences in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, heightening concern within vulnerable industries including lumber, wine, and dairy.

Trade experts warn the dispute could disrupt broader USMCA talks, as Canadian negotiations in Washington continue amidst potential job losses and business closures. The Canadian government is exploring various options to counter new tariffs if no deal is reached.