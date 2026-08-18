South Korea Prioritizes Defense Amid Trump's Exercise Reduction

In response to President Donald Trump's directive to downsize joint military exercises with South Korea, President Lee Jae Myung of South Korea affirmed the defensive intent behind these drills. Addressing his cabinet, Lee stressed that the exercises are not designed to provoke North Korea or stir tensions across the Korean Peninsula.

Trump's call to significantly reduce the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield drills came alongside criticism of their financial burden and their potential to send hostile signals to Pyongyang. Concurrently, Lee urged progress on acquiring nuclear-powered submarines, framing it as crucial to enhance Seoul's independent defense capabilities.

Lee is adamant about realizing the transfer of wartime operational control (Opcon) from U.S. command to South Korea by 2030. He emphasizes that South Korea's pursuit of strategic defense autonomy should bolster the alliance with Washington, further stabilizing the region's security landscape.