South Korea Prioritizes Defense Amid Trump's Exercise Reduction

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung emphasizes the defensive nature of joint military drills with the U.S., in response to President Trump's order to scale them back. Lee advocates for quicker progress in acquiring nuclear submarines and finalizing wartime operational control transfer, solidifying South Korea's defense autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 15:04 IST
South Korea Prioritizes Defense Amid Trump's Exercise Reduction
US President Donald Trump with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' summit in Gyeongju, South Korea on October 29, 2025 (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In response to President Donald Trump's directive to downsize joint military exercises with South Korea, President Lee Jae Myung of South Korea affirmed the defensive intent behind these drills. Addressing his cabinet, Lee stressed that the exercises are not designed to provoke North Korea or stir tensions across the Korean Peninsula.

Trump's call to significantly reduce the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield drills came alongside criticism of their financial burden and their potential to send hostile signals to Pyongyang. Concurrently, Lee urged progress on acquiring nuclear-powered submarines, framing it as crucial to enhance Seoul's independent defense capabilities.

Lee is adamant about realizing the transfer of wartime operational control (Opcon) from U.S. command to South Korea by 2030. He emphasizes that South Korea's pursuit of strategic defense autonomy should bolster the alliance with Washington, further stabilizing the region's security landscape.

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