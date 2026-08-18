U.S. Stocks Falter as Iran Tensions Mount and Bond Yields Rise

U.S. stocks are poised to open lower amid escalating tensions with Iran, leading to higher oil prices and the highest government bond yields in years. This environment has pressured technology stocks and increased market volatility. Despite strong earnings, inflation worries persist, and market focus shifts to upcoming Federal Reserve minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 18:20 IST
U.S. Stocks Falter as Iran Tensions Mount and Bond Yields Rise
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On Tuesday, U.S. stocks were set to open lower as escalating tensions with Iran heightened oil prices and elevated government bond yields. The potential for a peace deal between the United States and Iran has diminished, leading analysts to brace for a more challenging economic environment.

A senior Iranian official stated that Iran will adopt a 'fully offensive' military stance due to stalled negotiations. This, coupled with expired ceasefire talks, raised Brent crude prices by 0.3%. Meanwhile, bond yields have soared to multi-year highs, unsettling investors and amplifying fears about borrowing costs.

Technology stocks faced significant pressure because of higher bond yields that can impact future profit values. Companies like Tesla and Nvidia experienced declines in premarket trading, and semiconductor firms also saw losses. Home Depot, however, bucked the trend with better-than-expected sales, leaving Dow futures steady.

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