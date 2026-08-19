Manav Suthar's Spin Magic Leads India to Commanding Victory Over Sri Lanka

India triumphed over Sri Lanka with a 165-run victory in the first Test at the Galle International Stadium, thanks to a remarkable bowling spell by all-rounder Manav Suthar. Sri Lanka, chasing 372, struggled on the last day and were out for 206, helping India secure a 1-0 lead in the series.

Starting Day 5 at 175/6, Sri Lanka's hopes rested on Sonal Dinusha, but Suthar dismantled their batting line-up with a crucial spell. He picked three wickets in a single over, including Dinusha's critical wicket, to cripple the hosts. Suthar's effort earned him six wickets in the innings, marking his maiden 10-wicket haul in only his second Test.

Sri Lanka's innings started at 84/4, with Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinusha attempting a fightback. Despite early promises, the partnership was broken by Jadeja, while Suthar's skillful spinning ensured India's victory. Earlier, India had set the stage by dismissing Sri Lanka for 284 in their first innings and setting a challenging target after posting 464 in theirs.