India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable: A Strategic Partnership Boost
Senior Indian ministers are visiting Singapore for key ministerial roundtables aimed at deepening bilateral trade and investment ties. Accompanied by a diverse business delegation, they will engage with counterparts and business leaders to enhance economic collaboration under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Roadmap.
Top Indian ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, are set to visit Singapore for the 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR). This high-level engagement aims to strengthen trade and economic relations between the two nations.
The visit, which will see the participation of around 70 senior Indian business leaders from various sectors, focuses on promoting bilateral investment and exploring new partnerships. Delegates will represent industries such as technology, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and more.
Key discussions will revisit progress since the last roundtable, held in New Delhi, and explore initiatives under the Singapore-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Roadmap. Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will lead the host delegation, with plans for multiple high-profile engagements and strategic visits.
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