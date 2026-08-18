South African Citrus Exporters Gain Better Access to India

South African citrus growers have gained improved access to India's vast consumer market after Indian authorities approved additional cold treatment options for fresh citrus fruit, ending almost a decade of negotiations over the technical requirements applied to shipments.

The Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa (CGA) and the Department of Agriculture announced that the newly approved fruit fly cold treatment options will give exporters greater logistical flexibility while helping fruit reach Indian consumers in better condition.

South Africa already supplies citrus to India under several fruit fly treatment protocols, but the additional options give exporters more flexibility when preparing and transporting shipments. Cold treatment is used to manage phytosanitary risks associated with fruit flies while ensuring importing countries can receive fresh produce without introducing agricultural pests.

Agriculture Minister Willie Aucamp welcomed the decision, saying advances in technology are helping South African farmers overcome market-access barriers and make locally produced fruit available to more consumers internationally.

India offers major room for export growth

India represents an attractive opportunity because of its population of around 1.47 billion people and the continued expansion of one of the world's largest economies, yet the country currently accounts for only a small share of South Africa's citrus exports.

India is itself a major citrus producer, meaning consumers are already familiar with oranges, mandarins and related products. South Africa's advantage lies partly in its counter-seasonal production, which can complement Indian supply during periods when locally produced fruit is less readily available.

An expanding middle class, stronger interest in health-conscious food choices and growing demand for mandarin-type citrus could create additional opportunities for South African growers if exporters can establish a stronger commercial presence.

CGA Chief Executive Officer Dr Boitshoko Ntshabele credited the Department of Agriculture and Citrus Research International for maintaining technical discussions with Indian authorities over several years.

He said the outcome demonstrated the value of cooperation between government and the private sector when technical market-access requirements are preventing agricultural exporters from reaching international customers more efficiently.

High tariffs remain a hurdle for growers

Improved phytosanitary access solves only part of the challenge facing South African exporters, with the CGA now calling for greater attention to the tariffs applied to citrus entering India.

Most-Favoured-Nation tariffs of approximately 25% to 30% continue to affect the competitiveness of South African fruit, particularly when exporters from competing Southern Hemisphere countries can benefit from preferential tariff arrangements.

Those costs can influence the final retail price of imported fruit, making it harder for South African growers to compete even when their products meet India's technical and phytosanitary requirements.

Ntshabele said the industry wants to work with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition to address these tariff barriers and improve the commercial conditions facing South African citrus exporters.

Trade agreement could unlock a larger market

The industry is watching developments around the Southern African Customs Union-India Preferential Trade Agreement process, which could provide another route towards more favourable access to the Indian market.

For growers, combining workable phytosanitary rules with competitive tariffs would create stronger conditions for increasing shipments and reducing dependence on a limited number of established export destinations.

Market diversification is particularly important for an agricultural industry whose performance depends on maintaining access to international consumers while managing changing trade requirements, logistics costs and competition from other producing countries.

The approval of additional cold treatment options gives South African citrus exporters another tool for developing the Indian market, but the scale of future growth is likely to depend on whether progress can also be made on tariffs.

With India's enormous consumer base and South Africa's ability to supply citrus during a different production season, the CGA believes improved technical access paired with better trade conditions could turn what is currently a relatively small export destination into a far more significant market for local growers.