Sonia Gandhi: 'Belonging' Memoir Unveils Her Remarkable Journey

On the 82nd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, his son, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, paid an emotional tribute on Thursday. He praised his mother, Sonia Gandhi, for her unwavering courage following his father's death 35 years ago. Rahul's social media message commended Sonia for sharing her life story publicly in her forthcoming memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'.

Expressing his sentiments, Rahul remarked on how only he and his sister Priyanka have witnessed their mother's struggles and resilience since Rajiv Gandhi's assassination. Acknowledging her usual preference for privacy, he noted the significance of Sonia Gandhi sharing her personal narrative with the world.

The memoir, set to be published by Alfred A Knopf on November 10, chronicles Sonia’s extraordinary journey. It covers her life from her upbringing in post-war Italy to her romance with Rajiv Gandhi, and poignantly touches on personal tragedies that shaped her connection to India. As the longest-serving president of the Indian National Congress, Sonia revisits pivotal moments in her life, including the assassinations of her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi and her husband Rajiv Gandhi. Alfred A. Knopf has revealed the memoir's cover, featuring a black-and-white photograph of Sonia from her youth.