Cyber Protection Boost: India’s New Measures to Curb Online Scams Unveiled

In a significant move to fortify the country’s defenses against cybercrime, India’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has introduced the Money Restoration Module (MRM) under the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C). This initiative enables victims of cyber fraud to reclaim funds held in scammers’ accounts without tedious bureaucracy.

According to officials, victims must report to the cybercrime portal and submit a request through the MRM, following an easy online procedure. As cited by the Union Minister of State for Home, over Rs 11,158 crore has been saved in fraud cases, showcasing the system's effectiveness.

The MHA's proactive measures are further highlighted by the blocking of numerous illegal online platforms and cyber threats through the ‘Sahyog’ portal, established for notifying IT intermediaries swiftly. Additionally, the 'CyTrain' portal is empowering police and judicial officers with necessary skills for combating cybercrime efficiently.