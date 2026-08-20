Kharge Criticizes PM CARES Fund Transparency Amid Surplus

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge calls for greater accountability of the PM CARES Fund, questioning its substantial closing balance against minimal expenditure in 2024-25. He criticizes the fund's lack of transparency and oversight, suggesting it operates outside ordinary public scrutiny mechanisms, and challenges Prime Minister Modi's role in its management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 15:11 IST
Kharge Criticizes PM CARES Fund Transparency Amid Surplus
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a bold criticism, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has demanded accountability for the spending of the PM CARES Fund, highlighting discrepancies in its 2024-25 financial statement. Kharge pointed out the fund's substantial closing balance of Rs 8,452 crore, contrasting sharply with the mere Rs 87.85 lakh expenditure reported for the year.

Kharge's critique extended to the alleged mismanagement of donations for the Ram Mandir, questioning the oversight of institutions established under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's watch. In a statement on social media platform X, Kharge questioned the legitimacy of accumulating massive reserves in an emergency fund meant for immediate public relief, and why such funds evade standard public scrutiny.

The PM CARES Fund, registered in March 2020 to address emergencies like the pandemic, reportedly received both domestic and foreign contributions, apart from interest accumulations. Kharge challenged PM Modi to clarify why this fund, which bears his name, remains outside conventional accountability channels, amid concerns of transparency and efficacy in handling public donations.

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