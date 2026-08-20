Boom in Indian Family Offices: Transforming Wealth Management

Indian family offices are set to expand by 1.5 times within three years, driven by increasing wealth and active investment trends. A Julius Baer-EY report highlights a growing shift towards alternative assets and technology adoption, signaling a transformation into key long-term capital providers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 14:39 IST
Boom in Indian Family Offices: Transforming Wealth Management
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian family offices are poised for significant growth, with assets expected to expand 1.5 times in just three years, fueled by rising wealth and a preference for active investment strategies. A recent Julius Baer-EY report, dubbed the Indian Family Office Playbook: Now, Next and Beyond, projects that Indian family offices will manage around Rs 70,000 crore in assets by 2024, marked by a compound annual growth rate of 14% over the coming years.

Accompanying this expansion is a notable shift in investment strategies, with 40-45% of allocations directed towards alternative assets, including private equity, venture capital, and AIFs. Family offices are venturing into direct and co-investments, focusing on emerging sectors like AI, climate technology, and renewable energy, indicating a move from wealth preservation to active capital allocation.

This evolution is supported by increasing wealth creation, prompting families to embrace private markets and innovation-driven sectors. The report anticipates that family offices will transition from founder-led entities to professional institutions, leveraging AI and digital tools to bolster investment decisions, while contributing significantly to long-term capital formation and strategic investing.

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