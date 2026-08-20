India's FTAs: A Catalyst for Manufacturing Growth

In a strategic pivot, India's manufacturing sector sees comprehensive free trade agreements (FTAs) as indispensable for growth, driven by increased market access and investment links. Chief FTA negotiator Darpan Jain emphasized these benefits at the CII Manufacturing Conclave, spotlighting extensive duty eliminations and sector-specific gains for exporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 17:51 IST
India's FTAs: A Catalyst for Manufacturing Growth
Darpan Jain, Additional Secretary, Commerce Ministry during his presentation at CII 3rd Manufacturing Conclave. (Photo-ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Free trade agreements are now deemed a crucial element for the expansion of India's manufacturing sector, according to Darpan Jain, India's Chief FTA negotiator. Speaking at the 3rd CII Manufacturing Conclave, Jain highlighted significant advantages in market access, investment flows, and regulatory cooperation brought about by these agreements.

Amidst decreasing global tariffs, many developed economies persist in imposing substantial duties. Jain explained that India's growing network of FTAs mitigates these challenges by providing exporters with predictability, investment linkages, and streamlined regulatory frameworks.

Since 2018, India has embarked on a path towards extensive FTAs, encompassing diverse sectors such as goods, services, digital trade, sustainability, and investment. Recent agreements with major economies like the UK and EU illustrate India's transformative approach, significantly increasing its trade partners' GDP coverage.

Highlighting specific sector gains, Jain pointed out major duty eliminations in textiles, marine products, and electronics, with new FTAs securing near-total tariff elimination with countries like Australia and the EU. He emphasized the vast opportunity in labor-intensive sectors, potentially expanding India's exports to USD 1.58 trillion.

The government's five-year Export Promotion Mission, emphasizing market intelligence and compliance, seeks to harness these opportunities. Jain stressed the importance of localized FTA awareness initiatives to close informational gaps for exporters, particularly small and medium enterprises.

Jain concluded by underscoring the government's commitment to addressing industry-specific challenges and navigating emerging regulations, ensuring India's FTAs deliver maximum benefit to its manufacturing sector.

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