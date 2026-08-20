Taiwan's Strategic Defense Surge: A Billion-Dollar Military Modernization

Taiwan's government has announced an 18% increase in defense spending for the upcoming year, raising the budget to over T$1 trillion for the first time. This substantial financial boost is aimed at bolstering Taiwan's military capabilities to counter increasing pressure from China.

Despite facing opposition from a parliament dominated by opposition parties, Taiwan is committed to military modernization as a key policy. The government plans to invest in drones and missiles, among other defense initiatives, as part of its strategy to enhance national security.

China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory, has intensified military maneuvers around the island, prompting Taiwan to conduct annual military exercises to prepare for potential confrontations. President Lai Ching-te remains firm in enhancing Taiwan's defense strategies amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.