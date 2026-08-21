Steady Shanghai, Rising Hong Kong: Market Moves Await New Catalyst

The Shanghai stock market benchmark closed mostly flat on Friday, reflecting investor caution. Meanwhile, Hong Kong shares experienced a slight uptick, showcasing optimism for potential domestic fiscal support.

This cautious optimism persists despite recent volatility in the global bond market, with investors eyeing overseas developments for future market catalysts.

As of the latest exchange rate, one U.S. dollar is equivalent to 6.7202 Chinese yuan, symbolizing stable currency conditions amid market fluctuations.