Tensions Soar: China's Military Challenges Philippine Aircraft Over Disputed Shoal
China's military reported that it tracked and warned three Philippine aircraft for allegedly intruding into airspace over the Scarborough Shoal, in the South China Sea, without China's consent. The incident highlights ongoing tensions and the potential for serious misunderstandings. The Philippine embassy did not immediately comment.
Escalating tensions in the South China Sea, China's military announced on Friday that it tracked and warned three Philippine aircraft over the contested Scarborough Shoal. The aircraft allegedly entered the airspace without securing approval from Beijing, exacerbating regional disputes.
China's military has labeled the actions of the Philippine side as a serious violation of its sovereignty, warning of potential misunderstandings and miscalculations that could arise from such incidents. The statement from China's military called on the Philippines to cease what it described as rights violations and provocative actions immediately.
The Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to respond to a request for comment from Reuters regarding the situation.
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