Iran Vows 'Painful Response' Amid US-Iran Tensions

Iran is stepping up efforts to counteract the crippling effects of US sanctions. A senior Iranian official has warned of a 'painful response' should further attacks on Iran occur.

The ceasefire following US-Israeli strikes in past months has deteriorated, leading to renewed military exchanges. The US recently targeted Iranian tankers in retaliation for Iran's missile strikes on US Navy ships.

Tensions heighten as Iran maintains its ability to disrupt oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials emphasize that upcoming economic reforms are Tehran’s primary focus to withstand US pressure, while pledging intensified military responses to any further US aggression.